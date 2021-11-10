NITI Aayog Releases Delta Rankings Of Aspirational Districts For Sept; Ranchi Ranks First

National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has announced its Delta Rankings for the month of September 2021 and districts like Baramulla district in north Kashmir and Ranchi in Jharkhand have attained high spots in the ranking for the Aspirational Districts in the country. As per the rankings, Ranchi has been given the top rank while Chhatra and Baramulla are placed at second and third respectively. The fourth position was held by Wayanad in Kerala and the fifth position was held by Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh. These rankings are considered as a measurement of progress in the developmental and take various factors into consideration like health and nutrition, water resources, agriculture and financial inclusion.

NITI Aayog tweeted, “From north to south, east to west, these districts have performed the best! Presenting the top Keycap digit five most improved #AspirationalDistricts in #NITIAayog’s Delta Rankings for the month of #September 2021."

Congratulations to our #ChampionsOfChange!” LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha lauded the district of Baramulla and the DC of Baramulla for "social commitment & responsibility and making determined efforts to uplift lives of people". He tweeted, “Baramulla has attained 3rd rank in the #NITIAayog's delta ranking for Sep 2021. Congratulations @DCBaramulla & team for social commitment & responsibility and making determined efforts to uplift the lives of people. #AspirationalDistrict #ChampionsOfChange.”

Baramulla has attained 3rd rank in the #NITIAayog's delta ranking for Sep 2021. Congratulations @DCBaramulla & team for social commitment & responsibility and making determined efforts to uplift lives of people. #AspirationalDistrict#ChampionsOfChange https://t.co/058nOzDzYU — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 10, 2021

ISRO and NITI Aayog’s GIS technology

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) collaborated with the NITI Aayog to develop a Geographic Information System (GIS) based 'energy map of India'. The GIS was inaugurated by the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant. The launch event was also attended by ISRO Chairman and Department of Space Secretary, Dr K Sivan. During the development of the GIS map by NITI Aayog and ISRO, the two entities received active support from the Energy Ministry to make the whole process a more comprehensive one. With the help of the GIS, the districts will be able to map its natural resources and can be useful in further planning and usage of these resources. The various resources that can be mapped with the GIS include the visualisation of energy installations covering conventional power plants, oil and gas wells, petroleum refineries, coal fields and coal blocks, district-wise data on renewable energy power plants and renewable energy resource potential and many more through 27 thematic layers.

