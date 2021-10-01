NITI Aayog Report Claims Bihar Holds Lowest Average Of Hospital Beds Per 1 Lakh Population

The NITI Aayog has released a report titled 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals' on Thursday after accessing and collecting data from over 707 hospitals across 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) in India. This significant survey was conducted just before the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in India. In the findings made by the NITI Aayog, it revealed that the state of Bihar recorded the lowest average of hospital beds per one lakh population which was way below the proposed number.

Pondicherry tops the list; Bihar stands last

The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) 2012 guidelines recommend district hospitals to maintain at least 22 beds per one lakh population (based on district population average of 2001 Census). The NITI Aayog in its report 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals' has revealed that Pondicherry has an average of 222 hospital beds per one lakh population, making it the highest in the country. The report has also importantly stated that Bihar holds the lowest number of beds, six, which was significantly below the advised count. On an average, a district hospital in India is recommended to house 24 beds per one lakh population.

Where do other states stand?

The NITI Aayog's report on 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals' was inaugurated in the presence of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant, WHO Representative to India Dr Roderico Ofrin and other senior officials. In the report, it mentioned the statistics of bed reports of the other states too. The NITI Aayog in its report maintained that the below-mentioned states had maintained a high bed count. Here are the states that made it to the list of states with a high bed count, in descending order:

Puducherry (222)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (200)

Ladakh (150)

Arunachal Pradesh (102)

Daman & Diu (102)

Lakshadweep (78)

Sikkim (70)

Mizoram (63)

Delhi (59)

Chandigarh (57)

Meghalaya (52)

Nagaland (49)

Himachal Pradesh (46)

Karnataka (33)

Goa (32)

Tripura (30)

Manipur (24)

Uttarakhand (24)

Kerala (22)

Odisha (22)

Tamil Nadu ( 22).

The report by the NITI Aayog also stated that 15 states and UTs had failed to keep up with the average number of beds in a district hospital, which was lower than 22 beds per 1 lakh population as recommended by the IPHS 2012 guidelines. Here is the list, in ascending order:

Bihar (6)

Jharkhand (9)

Telangana (10)

Uttar Pradesh (13)

Haryana (13)

Maharashtra (14)

Jammu & Kashmir (17)

Assam (18)

Andhra Pradesh (18)

Punjab (18)

Gujarat (19)

Rajasthan (19)

West Bengal (19)

Chhattisgarh (20)

Madhya Pradesh (20)

