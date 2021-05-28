NITI Aayog Says Studies Underway To Establish The Need For COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Dose

The Central Government said on Thursday that there are studies still ongoing on whether there is a need for a COVID-19 booster dose, and also informed that no vaccine can give 100 percent protection from the virus. In a press conference, while responding to a question, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. V K Paul said that people will be informed about such booster if it is needed.

Dr. Paul said, "If there is a need for a booster dose it will be told. There are studies that are going on. Covaxin trial is going on whether it (booster dose) should be taken after six months or not. Just follow the guidelines, take two doses and continue with COVID-19 appropriate behavior. You are safe from serious disease but be careful. The protection is not totally 100 percent. Once the need for a booster and the timing of the booster will be known, those guidelines and provisions will be communicated."

COVID Vaccination in India

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20.54 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. It said 11,76,300 beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years received their first dose of vaccine on Thursday. Cumulatively, 1,51,52,040 people in this age group have received their first dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group, the ministry said. According to the 7 pm provisional report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 20,54,51,902. This includes 98,27,025 healthcare workers and 1,53,39,068 frontline workers who got the first dose, 67,47,730 healthcare workers, and 84,19,860 frontline workers who have taken both doses, and 1,51,52,040 people in the 18-44 year age group who have received the first dose.