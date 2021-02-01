NITI Aayog VC Calls Budget 2021 'unprecedented'; Lauds Focus On Public Capex And Health

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic TV where he shared his thoughts on the Union Budget 2021-22, hailing two major points of focus- the hike in public capital expenditure and the health budget. "My biggest reading is that the focus on the unprecedented hike in public capital expenditure by 34% at a time where private investment is shy in investing and is weak and declining," he said.

"This is the time the government has taken in its hand to ramp up public capital expenditure, it is only that way we can restart the Indian economy that is stalled by the pandemic. The 34% increase from Rs 4.12 lakh crore to Rs 5.54 lakh crore is amazing. If you add to that the Rs 2 lakh crore the Center has proposed to the states, it will become more than 70%. this is the way to ramp up activity," he added.

Sharp hike in capital expenditure

The Finance Minister has proposed a sharp rise in capital expenditure for the next fiscal from Rs 4.39 lakh crore to Rs 5.54 lakh crore. Over and above this expenditure, the government would also be providing more than Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies for their capital expenditure. "We will also work out a specific mechanism to nudge states to spend more of their Budget on the creation of infrastructure," Sitharaman said.

Read: Budget 2021 Eyes National Monetisation Pipeline & Aatmanirbhar Manufacturing For $5Tn GDP

Read: 2 Key Features Of Budget 2021: Massive Infra Push & Healthcare Capacity Building: FM

Niti Aayog VC lauds hike in Health Budget

Moreover, while tabling the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced an expanded focus on Health, allocating 2.83 lakh crore for the sector in this year's Union Budget. Under the Health and well-being sector, a Centre-sponsored Health scheme- PM Aatmanirbhar Swasthya Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over 6 years has also been announced in addition to the National Health Mission.

"The one single item that makes this budget universally acclaimed is the 137% hike in the health budget. I am so happy that the Finance Minister has taken the goal-oriented step, saying that we will go for extra spending even if the fiscal deficit rises. I think that again is a historic step. These are some of the points of the budget that make it unprecedented," said the Niti Aayog VC.

Read: Budget 2021: From 6 Pillars To Direct & Indirect Tax, Everything FM Sitharaman Announced

Read: PM Modi Hails 'all-round' Budget 2021; Emphasises Focus On South, East & Coastal Areas