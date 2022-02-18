NITI Aayog's Dr. VK Paul Says COVID Surge Has Settled In India; 'Can't Lower Our Guard'

NITI Aayog Member-Health, Dr. VK Paul, on February 18, asserted that the COVID-19 surge in India has settled, however, underscoring that there is still a significant number of cases prevailing. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Paul recommended being prepared for any eventuality and hoped that the guards are not lowered. "We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality," he told ANI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India registered 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with 492 additional deaths. It is worth noting that the new cases saw a 16% decline and the number of active cases in the country currently stand at 2,92,092. Besides, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.12% and 66,254 patients have recovered from the infection on Friday.

Speaking on vaccine development in India, Dr. Paul noted that the government had invited foreign vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with Indian scientists to develop indigenous vaccines. "Later they manufactured vaccines & offered us to buy them demanding sovereign immunity waiver, but this was not acceptable to the government", he told ANI.

Vaccine and vaccination status in India

Earlier on February 10, Dr. Paul had informed that India's first homegrown mRNA vaccine, which is being developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, is in the final clinical trial stages. "Having an India vaccine platform is an asset in the wake of COVID-19 and Omicron, but also for other diseases for which we are still hunting for affordable, effective and lasting vaccines, so we treasure this platform and we compliment the company and the group which has gone into it. As a platform, it will be important in the near future and beyond," he said as per PTI. As for the overall vaccination, India has administered over 174.59 crore vaccine doses so far. Besides, over 1.84 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities.

