NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul Says Health Sector 'must Be Repositioned To Align With PM-JAY'

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog stated on Wednesday, October 20, that the PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) has begun to incorporate other government schemes and broaden its scope on state government initiatives. Dr VK Paul said, "The central government is also willing to increase its ambit. PM-JAY is here to stay, and it is the main vehicle for secondary and tertiary care and therefore we have to reposition ourselves to align with this."

Speaking during the opening session of 'FICCI HEAL 2021', which was co-organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India, and NITI Aayog, Dr Paul emphasised that the government will continue to improve PMJAY and that anyone who is not already a part of it should join. "We must work to include the remaining hospitals into the PMJAY paradigm. We have to work on the high volume and modest return model in this," he added.

Dr Paul went on to say that the nation has to capitalise on the field of critical medicine and, by extension, emergency medicine. "On the public health side this is a weak area, and we need your (industry) help to strengthen the critical care of the nation. The PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana also talks about critical care infrastructure augmentation and it's a spontaneous area where we can work together. There is a need for building a National Network of Excellent Emergency and Trauma System which has an element of transfer ambulances part of intra-ambulance care," he noted.

Dr Paul also stated that state governments are going to increase their healthcare expenditures from the present 4-4.5% to about 8%, which should help in focussing on improving healthcare status. He also invited the private sector to provide budgetary suggestions for the coming year, as well as suggestions on how to better utilise and strengthen the country's AYUSH or traditional medicine sector.

Concerning health infrastructure, Dr Paul stated that we must consider the possibility of transforming more district hospitals into medical colleges to help supplement our people resources. He also asked the private sector to place a greater emphasis on DNB education in order to enhance the number of specialised doctors in the country. "A large volume of beds is not being used for education. Every bed has to be used and the pathway is the DNB program," he added.

