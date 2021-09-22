Nitin Gadkari Bats For Fixed Driving Hours For Truck Drivers To Avoid Accidents

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari advocated on Tuesday to fix driving hours for truck drivers in order to address the long-standing issue of driver exhaustion and lack of sleep contributing to accidents on roads, particularly highways. In order to achieve this, he requested that trucks be equipped with onboard sleep detecting devices.

Gadkari, who was presiding over a meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), suggested that, just as pilots have defined flying hours, commercial truck drivers – a segment of vehicles that accounts for a significant portion of highway traffic – should have regulated driving hours to combat fatigue.

He told NRSC authorities that commercial cars should have onboard sleep detection sensors that meet European standards. The minister also requested that the NRSC provide regular updates on the matter every two months.

An official press release read, "Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has emphasised on deciding driving hours for truck drivers of commercial vehicles, similar to pilots, to reduce fatigue-induced road accidents. In a National Road Safety Council (NRSC) Meeting today with the Non-Official Co-Opted Individual Members he directed officers to work on a policy to include On-Board Sleep Detection Sensors in Commercial Vehicles, at par with European standards."

On-Board Sleep Detection Sensors in Commercial Vehicles

During the meeting, the Union Minister stated that chief ministers and district collectors will be notified of the move. Gadkari emphasised the need to substantially reduce mortality resulting from road accidents, and he requested NRSC members to express their thoughts on the subject and implement all measures in close conjunction with the government. The road transport ministry established the council in July this year.

All 13 Non-Official Co-Opted Individual Members were present at the meeting. General VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, as well as other senior ministry officials, attended the meeting. During the discussion, members presented a number of critical proposals for improving road safety. According to the official release, Gadkari recommended all members to work in a variety of areas related to road safety in order to save more lives on the road, and the members were also asked to share their experiences with one another.

(Image: PTI)