Nitin Gadkari Completes Two-day Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Visit; Assures Completion By 2023

With the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway, India will soon receive the world's largest highway, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday. He was on a visit to review the preparations and developments in the construction of the highway and addressed the media at an event. Gadkari further provided more details regarding the highway construction.

The project which is around 1,380 km long will connect the two major metropolitan cities of the country and is expected to be over by March 2023 and will be available for the public. He also stated that the expressway will be extended up to Nariman Point which was earlier decided at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. Thereafter, with the help of the newly-built expressway, the time taken for travelling between Mumbai to Delhi will be reduced to a large extent. Earlier, it used to take almost 48 hours to travel by truck and around 24 hours to travel by car. With this, now the time duration will be cut into half, he stated.

Gadkari visits the Delhi Mumbai Express Highway site

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was on a two-day visit to review the ongoing construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He visited the sites in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat respectively, and was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and many others.

Gadkari also took to Twitter and shared images and videos from his visit and expressed pride in the recent development in the country.

The two-day aerial survey of #DelhiMumbaiExpressway has been completed. After thoroughly inspecting the highway, I am confident that the road will become an icon of #NewIndia and will open endless opportunities for millions of people. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/0OC0ERouOZ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 17, 2021

Inspected iconic bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Gujarat. The 2km long extradosed cable span bridge will be India’s first 8 lane bridge to be built across the expressway. #DelhiMumbaiExpressway pic.twitter.com/6kT7ZTtVlH — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 17, 2021

Delhi Mumbai expressway

The Express Highway project developed at the cost of Rs 98,000 crores is expected to be completed by the month of March in 2023. It will cross from several districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh and further generate employment opportunities for the people. It will also connect the urban centres of Delhi and Mumbai reducing travelling inconveniences for people.

Furthermore, the corridor will also help in reducing the connectivity issues to other major highways and will address the problem of pollution and traffic congestion on highways.

Also, new technologies and steel fibres are being explored for the construction of the highway.

(With ANI inputs; Image: PTI)