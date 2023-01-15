Nitin Gadkari Death Threat: Accused An Inmate Of Belagavi's Hindalga Jail, Says Fadnavis

A day after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's office received death threat calls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, January 15, informed that the man who issued threat calls to Gadkari is an inmate of Karnataka's Hindalga prison in Belagavi. According to sources, a police team from Maharashtra has arrived in Belagavi to investigate the matter.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Soon after Union minister Nitin Gadkari's office received threat calls, we launched an investigation into the matter and found that the call was made from Belagavi. With the help of Belagavi police, we found that the call was made by a person who is an inmate in the Hindalga prison."

"We are investigating the matter. The Karnataka police are also cooperating. We are trying to find out the motive behind the call," the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister added.

Nitin Gadkari's office receives threat calls

In a shocking development, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office on Saturday received threatening calls and demanded a sum of Rs 100 crore. Notably, the man who made the calls claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. According to the Nagpur Police, calls were made at around 11.25 am, 11.32 am & 12.32 pm from BSNL.

"There were three phone calls. The details are being found and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of Union minister Gadkari," Rahul Madane, the DCP of Nagpur, was quoted as saying.

Soon after receiving the calls, security was beefed up at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence and office in Maharashtra on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the accused was identified as a notorious gangster and murder accused named Jayesh Kantha.