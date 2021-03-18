Nitin Gadkari Flags 'Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Program' To Encourage Scrapping

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament on Thursday that the government has decided to bring a vehicle scrappage policy which will be implemented before the end of the year. Gadkari told Lok Sabha that the new policy would scrap the old vehicles from the roads and will promote new vehicles boosting the growth of the auto sector. While speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister affirmed, "We're launching the Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Program, which will scrap old vehicles and offer financial aid to people who want to purchase new ones. This strategy would favour scrap yards, the auto industry, and the component industry."

Union Minister launches vehicle Fleet Modernisation Program

The Transport minister informed that India has 51 lakh vehicles that are more than 20 years old, 34 lakh vehicles that are more than 15 years old, and about 17 lakh vehicles that are more than 15 years old, and none of these have a vehicle fitness certificate. He asserted, old vehicles pollute the environment 10-12 times more than new vehicles, and they even threaten road safety.

He added that all vehicles have to undergo a "fitness test" after 20 years. However, the commercial vehicles will have to pass this test in 15 years as said proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Union Budget speech, last month. If the vehicle failed the test, it will be penalised with a huge fine.

Appreciate the good work done by our engineers: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Gadkari also informed the Parliament about the achievements of the Road and Transport Ministry. He affirmed, "It is an honour for the department that we have made a world record (also registered in Guinness Book of World Record) for building 2.5km long bitumen road, which is constructed in Maharastra's Bijapur, in 24 hours." He quipped, "I welcome the criticism on the department, but I request the opposition to equally appreciate the good work done by our engineers." On being asked about the Satara road in Pune, Nitin Gadkari told the house that the engineers are already working on strengthening the route and also the department is working on strategies to prevent accidents on roads. However, the Ministry is only responsible for the National Highways, but the issue related to accidents on road should be addressed first, he added.

Concerning the road accidents, Gadkari said that "I wanted to inform the Parliament that we have made a committee which had removed 85 black spots." He also informed that India witnessed more than 1 lakh 50 thousand deaths in the last 1-year which is more than the fatalities reported due to COVID. Also, 60% of people who died in road accidents were youngsters. He expressed, "To avoid such accidents, our department has made this issue a priority. He also appreciated Tamil Nadu for actively working in this matter."

(with inputs from ANI)