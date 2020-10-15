Watch: 'First Blast' Of Zojila Tunnel Initiated Between Srinagar And Leh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari virtually initiated the ‘first blast’ of Zojila Tunnel project on October 14, an ambitious project in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to ensure all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh. Calling it a watershed moment in the road history of J&K and Ladakh, Minister of Road Transport & Highways said that the geo-sensitive Zojila stretch is strategically important to the defence of our country.

Union ministers General V K Singh and Dr Jitendra Singh, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other central and state officials were present during the virtual event which went on for more than 90 minutes. Gadkari said that the Zojila tunnel will not only provide all-weather connectivity but will also further strengthen the economic and social-cultural integration of both the Union Territories.

Virtually initiating the 'First Blast' of Zojila Tunnel project on NH-1. #PragatiKaHighway https://t.co/VsWQxClP4k — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 15, 2020

Gadkari thanked PM Modi

Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of MSME, thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi “for his leadership and support that has ensured this historic day.” He said that the government is ensuring robust safety measures in case of any emergency for the travellers crossing the Zojila tunnel.

The proposed tunnel is supposed to reduce the travel time from 3 hours to 15 minutes with avalanche free travel on the Srinagar-Leh section of NH1. It is touted as the longest bi-directional road tunnel in Asia with tunnel length of 14.15 kilometres and the total length, including approach road, of 32.78 kilometres. The government believes that the travel tourism sector will get a maximum boost and generate employment for the locals.

“It will also be of great importance to the Defence of the country, in view of the fact that massive military activities along our borders in Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan regions are taking place,” the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways had said in a statement.

