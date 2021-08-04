Nitin Gadkari Meets Former PM Devegowda, Discusses Various Highway Projects In Karnataka

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader H D Devegowda called in Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari for discussing various national highway projects in Karnataka. Discussions on different projects took place during the meet in the presence of many other leaders.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari meets Former PM Devegowda

Taking to Twitter, JDS leader Devegowda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared the pictures and highlighted the topic of discussions from the meeting.

Several other ministers including former Karnataka state minister HD Revanna, C.S Puttaraju, and MLC H.M Ramesh Gowda were present and participated in the conversation.

The discussions were held on several national highway projects in Karnataka's Hassan and Mysore.

Check out their Twitter post:

Had a fruitful conversation with Hon'ble Union Minister @nitin_gadkari avaru about the developments of national highway projects in Karnataka. Former ministers & MLA @hd_revanna,C.S Puttaraju,and MLC H.M Ramesh Gowda augmented the conversation by contributing prudent insights. pic.twitter.com/9z8y1Il70E — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) August 3, 2021

Former Prime Minister Shri @H_D_Devegowda ji called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji today. pic.twitter.com/fYF39sgQmx — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 3, 2021

Earlier, the JDS supremo met the newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Baswaraj Bommai at his residence and felicitated him with a shawl, flowers, and garland. They also spoke on several issues concerning the state's welfare.

Nitin Gadkari's other meetings

Earlier, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on August 2 met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the development of various road projects in the Union Territory. He also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, July 29. The meeting took place as a part of the five-day visit of Mamata Banerjee to the national capital, which is also her first visit after her landslide victory in the assembly elections in West Bengal in the month of May.

Recently, Gadkari in a meeting with the delegations of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) discussed several topics concerning the Indian auto market. He also suggested rolling of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) which are capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline. He also appealed to all the private vehicle manufacturers to provide a minimum of six airbags in all variants of vehicles.

(Image Credits: Twitter)