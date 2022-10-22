Nitin Gadkari On Seamless Opportunities In India-Australia Infrastructure Partnership

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari promoted India-Australia bilateral trade as he emphasised on great investment opportunities, including the sector of transport infrastructure. Nitin Gadkari has had fruitful interaction with Austrailian senator Ayres, the Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing, during their meetings in New South Wales, Sydney.

Ayres and Gadkari discussed excellent investment opportunities by Austrailian investor, stated a government press release.

Gadkari said that the relations between both countries are win-win and upbeat with innovation and technology being the key drivers for future growth. The minister even visited the Research Center for Integrated Transportation Innovation (RCITI) at the University of New South Wales, Sydney.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Promoting Indo-Australian bilateral trade and investments, Shri Gadkari Ji discussed at length about the great investing opportunities in India including the transport infrastructure sector."

India-Australia collaboration to give rise to CATTS

Research Center for Integrated Transportation Innovation in collaboration with Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) and Indian Mobility Industries (IMI). CATTS, a testimony of Indo- Austrailian partnership, will serve as Centre of Excellence to build capacities in the fields of smart transport systems. Hosted by Pricewater Coopers (PWC), the Union Minister held a meeting with the team of Austrailia-India Infrastructure Forum (AIIF).

Nitin Gadkari also had a meeting with the CEO of Export Finance Australia, Jon Hopkins. The discussions pertained to India- Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on trade and bilateral investments between the two countries. Later, the minister also addressed a program held by the NSW University and highlighted the role of infrastructure in prosperity of any country.

Gadkari also said that India's export of goods to Austrailia was set to increase in the coming years as under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India shall foster strong ties with Australia.