Nitin Gadkari Recalls Ordering His Father-in-law's House Be Razed Without Telling His Wife

Recalling a humorous incident from his personal life, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, said he had once ordered the demolition of his father-in-law's residence without telling his wife. The Union minister was speaking after reviewing the Delhi-Mumbai expressway project in Haryana. Gadkari additionally mentioned that the incident dates back to the time when he had just got married.

An official had informed him that he too had a house there and it had to be razed down for road construction.

“My father-in-law's house was in the middle of the road. Without telling my wife, I had ordered the demolition of my father-in-law's house,” Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari conducts aerial survey of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

On September 16, Thursday, Gadkari conducted an aerial survey of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Sohna, Haryana. the state's chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accompanied the Union minister. Gurugram Lok Sabha member Rao Inderjit Singh and senior officials of the state government and district administration were also present during the survey.

Union Road & Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari conducts aerial survey of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. He had inspected the express highway, this morning in Sohna, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/9aI9Mj687g — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Largest expressway in the world

Planned to be the largest expressway in the world, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is currently under construction with a budget of almost ₹95,000 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2023. According to Union Minister Gadkari, work for around 160 kilometres of the highway that falls in Haryana is expected to be completed by March 2022. A part of the road from Delhi to Dausa in Rajasthan and from Vadodara to Ankleshwar will be also built by March 2022.

The construction is the first such structure to have underpasses for animals, at wildlife sanctuaries along the route, with five structures planned to ensure their safe passage. Besides the expressway, Gadkari, in his address, said that 14 road projects are underway in Delhi-NCR, at a cost of ₹53,000 crore. The projects, he said, will significantly reduce noise and air pollution, due to a reduction in traffic issues. "The distance from Delhi to Mumbai will be covered in 11 hours through this Expressway. Helicopter ambulances will be available on the DME," Gadkari added.