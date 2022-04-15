Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on April 14 said that history should be referred to as precedence and for the creation of a better society and nation instead of 'fault-finding'. India’s culture is great and its history and legacy are linked to “life values”, the BJP leader said. He further stated that no welfare can come about through the approach of dispute and hair-splitting of the history of a society.

Speaking at the inauguration of an amphitheatre at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, Gadkari said, "There is a similarity in the philosophies of Bhagwan Mahavir, Lord Buddha, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita and a similar philosophy was put forth by Swami Vivekananda at the Chicago religion conference."

'Misfortune that we used history for fault-finding': Nitin Gadkari

"But it is our misfortune that we used history for fault-finding. We failed to use history for the creation of (a better) future, society and country. No welfare is achieved through a dispute," the Union Minister said.

Interestingly, Gadkari's address at the opening of a charitable hospital in Pune's Sinhagad area grabbed the limelight for sharing an anecdote in relation to Ratan Tata and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He mentioned that he once enlightened the eminent industrialist that RSS does not discriminate on the basis of religion.

"A hospital named for late RSS chief KB Hedgewar was being inaugurated in Aurangabad. I was a minister in the state government then. An RSS functionary expressed a wish that the hospital would be inaugurated by Ratan Tata and asked me to help," Gadkari narrated the tale.

No discrimination on basis of religion in RSS: Nitik Gadkari to Ratan Tata

He mentioned that he had persuaded Tata to inaugurate the hospital citing Tata Cancer Hospital's contribution to providing oncology care and facilities to the destitute in the country. Subsequently, after Tata agreed to do so and upon reaching the venue, the industrialist enquired if the hospital would only admit persons from the Hindu community.

"I asked him- why do you think so?-. He (Tata) immediately replied, 'because it belongs to the RSS'," Gadkari continued.

"I told him that the hospital is for all communities, and no such thing (discrimination on the basis of religion) happens in the RSS," the Union Minister said while adding that the information made Tata 'very happy'.