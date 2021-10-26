Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, stated on Monday that the country imports petrol and diesel worth Rs 8 lakh crore, which is expected to rise to Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years if current trends continue. Gadkari remarked at a business summit organised by the International Vaish Federation in Delhi on Monday that diesel and petrol are bad for the environment.

He further said that the people of Delhi also know about the pollution that happens due to petrol and diesel. Pitching people to switch to alternative fuels for vehicles, the union minister said, "I urged the investors to take interest in manufacturing ethanol and other cleaner and indigenous fuels to reduce dependence on import of the crude oil."

Nitin Gadkari says India needs to reduce dependence on the import of crude oil

Gadkari also stated that the country's public transportation will undergo a transformation in the future and will transition to alternative fuel. He said that lithium-ion batteries are used in electric vehicles. Approximately 80% of lithium-ion batteries are made in the United States. India will complete 100 % of its manufacturing within the next six months. He also stated that the cost is decreasing. The Union Minister also stated that state-run telecommunications companies are losing money. He claimed that the state-run Discoms are in a poor situation and are losing money. He continued, that their principle in power is "more generation, more losses, no generation, no losses."

"In the near future, India would need more power as there is a probability that economic growth of the country will accelerate. So, probably in December, January, February, March, April and May, we may face the problem of power shortage," he added.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) to hold protest against fuel price hike

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), declared on Monday that the party's highest council has agreed to stage a nationwide demonstration against rising fuel prices across the country. Yechury remarked at a press conference following the Central Committee meeting of the CPI (M) on October 22-24 that they strongly condemn daily price hikes in petrol and diesel. The Centre's claims that the money raised from the increase in central excise duty on petroleum goods will be used to fund COVID-19 vaccines and different social sector programmes introduced by the Modi government are "ridiculous," according to Yechury. He said, "The Central Committee calls for a powerful all-India protest, as an action against this price rise. These actions should be conducted all over the country from the village/taluka level to the cities".

