Nitin Gadkari Showcases Dwarka Expressway - India's First Eight-lane Elevated Expressway

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari took to X, previously known as Twitter, to unveil the newly constructed Dwarka Expressway, heralded as India's first eight-lane elevated expressway.

Gadkari shared a video along with the caption, "Marvel of Engineering: The Dwarka Expressway! A State-of-the-Art Journey into the Future."

The video highlighted key details about the Dwarka Expressway, which spans four packages and stretches over 563 kilometres. Its trajectory initiates from Shiv Murti on National Highway 8 and culminates at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram. Notably, the project is distinguished as the first in India to encompass the retransplantation of 1,200 trees.

Comprising three-lane service roads on both sides, the expressway strategically integrates entry points within these service lanes to mitigate potential traffic congestion. The video disclosed that an impressive two lakh tonnes of steel have been harnessed for the expressway's construction - a volume surpassing that employed in the iconic Eiffel Tower by a factor of thirty. In parallel, a substantial 20 lakh cubic meters of cement concrete was utilized, reflecting a sixfold increase compared to the material used in the construction of the Burj Khalifa.

The Dwarka Expressway, once completed, is poised to revolutionise connectivity between Delhi and Haryana. As per the video's projections, travel times are expected to undergo significant reductions, such as the travel from Dwarka to Manesar reduced to 15 minutes, Manesar to Indira Gandhi International Airport to 20 minutes, Dwarka to Singhu border to 25 minutes, and Manesar to Singhu border to 45 minutes. Additionally, the expressway's completion is anticipated to bolster the connectivity of the International Convention Centre in Dwarka, Sector 25.

This comes after reports claimed that Gadkari expressed dissatisfaction with the insufficient reply to queries posed by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), leading to a dispute concerning the construction expenses of the Dwarka Expressway.

Dwarka Expressway row

According to Ministry sources, Gadkari expressed dissatisfaction with the response from certain officials responsible for addressing the CAG's inquiries regarding the expressway's construction cost. This sentiment was conveyed during a high-level review meeting held on Thursday. Gadkari reportedly directed efforts to pinpoint accountability for the shortfall among senior concerned officials.

This situation unfolds subsequent to a recent row sparked by a CAG report that highlighted the escalated cost of constructing the Dwarka Expressway. The report underscored that the average cost per kilometre for the expressway connecting Delhi and Gurugram has surged from Rs 18.2 crore to Rs 251 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)