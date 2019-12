Talking about the future of electric cars in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that per kilometer cost of an electric vehicle is Re 1 whereas that of the petrol is Rs 7. Giving an example of a normal car user, Gadkari said that if a car user is spending Rs 7000 on car fuel, he will have to spend only Rs 1000 on an electric vehicle, so there is a saving of around Rs 5000 to Rs 6000 if transitioned to the electric vehicle.