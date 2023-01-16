Nitin Gadkari Threat Case: Republic Accesses 1st Picture Of Jailed Accused Jayesh Poojari

Republic has accessed the image of the person who issued threat calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The accused has been identified as Jayesh Poojari and is currently lodged in Hindalga jail of Karnataka's Belagavi for several cases registered against him including extortion and an attempt to murder.

Notably, a team of Nagpur police rushed to Belagavi after a case was registered in connection with a threat call made to Nitin Gadkari. According to the Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, during the investigation, they found that an inmate of Hindalga jail in Belagavi was behind the threat.

"Our team rushed to Belgaum (Belagavi) and during the investigation, we learned that the accused made a call from jail in Belgaum. We recovered a diary from him. Our team is interrogating him after taking permission from the jail authorities," Nagpur CP stated.

Speaking about the accused, the Nagpur CP said that the accused was given the death penalty for an offence committed under Sections 302 and 392 of the IPC. However, it was later commuted to life imprisonment. He also said that the Nagpur police team recovered a diary from the accused. According to the sources, the seized diary mention details of the crimes that the accused have carried out.

Notably, Jayesh Poojari is known for making threatening calls and extorting money from VIPs, VVIPs and businessmen and is a history-sheeter and has been imprisoned in Hindalga jail for extortion, murder, attempt to murder, and dacoity.

Nitin Gadkari's office receives threat calls

On Saturday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office received threatening calls demanding a sum of Rs 100 crore. Notably, the man who made the calls claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. According to the Nagpur Police, calls were made at around 11.25 am, 11.32 am, and 12.32 pm from BSNL.

"There were three phone calls. The details are being found and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of Union minister Gadkari," Rahul Madane, the DCP of Nagpur, was quoted as saying.

Soon after receiving the calls, security was beefed up at Gadkari's residence and office in Maharashtra on Saturday. On Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also responded to the development and said, "We are investigating the matter. The Karnataka police are also cooperating. We are trying to find out the motive behind the call."