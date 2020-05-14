Nitin Gadkari Urges All To Follow Guidelines And Learn 'art Of Living With Coronavirus'

Emphasizing the use of masks and social distancing amid COVID-19 threat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday suggested people learn the "art of living" with the Coronavirus pandemic as industries are set to resume operations during lockdown 4.0.

"We need to learn the art of living with coronavirus. Mask is mandatory, maintain more than one-meter distance, use sanitizer every time entering into house and office. I am expecting that it (beauty parlour/salon/malls) will open early but we need to follow guidelines," Gadkari told ANI.

READ | Nitin Gadkari Hails PM Modi's 'historic Package' For Cottage Industries, Small Enterprises

The Union Minister also underlined the need to develop the khadi and village industry as it provides maximum employment to the backward regions.

"Presently, we have a turnover of Rs 88,000 crore of village industries. Now we have a target to make it Rs 5 lakh crore within two years. This can be helpful for khadi industries. We will increase export," said Nitin Gadkari.

The Union Minister further said that 90 percent of road construction activities have started amid lockdown. The Ministry is working on 170 projects, all of which have started. "I took a review of Maharashtra. I am expecting that it will be helpful to labourers, if there is employment then there will be no problem of migration," he added.

READ | PM Modi Lays Down 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' As India's Plan To Battle Coronavirus Crisis

'Historic economic package'

Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore in economic relief, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that PM Modi has fulfilled the expectations of the MSME, village, and cottage industry sector through this ‘historic package’. In an official statement, Nitin Gadkari said, "abundant resources, superior technology, and raw materials", can India help in becoming self-reliant in all sectors.

"Industry can never forget this support given by Prime Minister to small industries, cottage industries, and rural industries. Over 11 crore workers, who work in these, have been given relief. We will become a super economic power, come out of this crisis and walk towards development," the Union Minister added.

READ | FM Nirmala Unveils India's Rs 20 Lakh Crore Package: FULL List Of First 15 Measures Here

READ | Govt Changes Definition Of MSMEs, Revises Investment Limit; Here's What Is Different

(With inputs from ANI; Image credits: PTI File photo)