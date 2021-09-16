Nitin Gadkari Says US Keen To Shift Capital From China To India Owing To Tech Developments

The United States has reportedly shown its interest in transferring its capital from China to India under the view of the recent technological developments in the country, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, September 15.

Addressing the 19th convocation program of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari spoke about the technological progress and development in India over the past few years. He further added that in a recent meeting with the US Ambassador to India, he was told that the United States seems to be interested in investing in India and further transfer their capital over here.

He also added that India's human intellectual is recognised all across the world and now every country is looking over here for sustainable economic growth.

Nitin Gadkari on India's technological development

In the virtual convocation programme of VNIT Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke on several topics including the technological development in the country followed by topics relating to transport development throughout the country.

Lauding the central government's various initiatives towards the transformation of the nation, he mentioned about the 'Atma Nirbhar' initiative followed by schemes like 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India', 'Start-Up India', and so on which is helping to provide more innovative ideas and concepts. Further, speaking on drone technology, he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recommended introducing drone technology in the country including the hilly areas for apple farming.

Addressing 19th Convocation Programme of VNIT, Nagpur https://t.co/JBwU1foecZ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 15, 2021

"We are now giving special packages for automobile and technology. Drone technology is very important. We are using drones in agriculture, for spraying pesticides", he added.

While talking at the convocation, he also requested the institute for making a special department for drone building which will also determine the future of agriculture and transport in the country.

Nitin Gadkari speaks on VNIT convocation

Nagpur, being his major constituency, Gadkari took pride in addressing the programme which was attended by several personalities including faculty, staff, students, parents, and several leaders.

He also lauded the institute's contribution and development over the past few years and for ranking among the top list of technological institutes. Further, he recommended several suggestions for social-economic development in the COVID situation.

With ANI inputs

Image: Twitter/AP