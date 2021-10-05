Nitin Gadkari Wants Indian Musical Instruments' Sounds To Be Used Instead Of Horns, Sirens

After advocating for getting cleaner energy to power vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed to bring in a new law under which soothing and musical sounds will be used as horn sounds, in an attempt to combat noise pollution. He further added that under the new law, using the sound of Indian musical instruments will be compulsory, like Tabla, harmonium etc as a horn, to make honking on the roads more peaceful.

He continued to propose that the sirens of emergency vehicles -- like ambulances & police vehicles will also be replaced with some soothing musical sounds. The statement was given by Union Minister in Nashik, while he was addressing an event in Nashik on October, 3, as reported by news agency ANI.

We're thinking of bringing a law under which use of sound of Indian musical instruments like harmonium, tabla,etc as a horn for vehicles will be compulsory. Sirens of ambulances&police vehicles will also be replaced with soothing sounds: Union Min Nitin Gadkari in Nashik on Oct 3 pic.twitter.com/FbVY1t4WpC — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Nitin Gadkari bats for cleaner fuels for vehicles to reduce carbon emissions

Earlier, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on October 1, spoke on the Union government's aim of shifting public transport to green and clean sources of energy. Union Minister Gadkari said the National Hydrogen Mission, which was established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to develop hydrogen technology for the mobility sector and will help India become a leader in the production and use of green hydrogen.

Gadkari also mentioned the efficiency of hydrogen, referring to it as the "future fuel." The project, according to the Union Minister, will assist India in achieving its goal of zero carbon emissions. Gadkari claimed that India's automobile sector will soon take the country's manufacturing output to newer heights, especially under the recently announced 'Production Linked Incentive' scheme.

He stated that the strategy will aid in the improvement of automotive technology in the Indian auto industry as well as the reduction of fossil fuel pollution

He further added that the Centre will soon make it mandatory for automakers to provide automobiles that run entirely on biofuels. The Minister had been emphasising the importance of using biofuels and alternative energy sources to mitigate the negative effects of the vehicle industry.

The change, according to the Minister, is being made to reduce the usage of hazardous fossil fuels and hence reduce pollution. "The move will be cost-effective for customers who are frustrated by high petrol prices," Gadkari said, noting that a litre of bioethanol costs Rs 65 while a litre of petroleum costs Rs 110.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI