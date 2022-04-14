Nitish announces ex-gratia for AP blast victims

Patna, April 14 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the death of migrant workers from the state in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district and announcd compensation for them.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the family of each of the migrant labourer killed in the blast and Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured in the incident.

The number of Bihar migrant workers killed or injured in the incident is not yet known, officials said.

The resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi has been asked to get in touch with the Andhra Pradesh administration and ensure that injured labourers get proper treatment.

Six people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in a boiler blast at a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district late on Wednesday. The incident took place at Akkireddygudem in Eluru. PTI PKD KK KK KK

