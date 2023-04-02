Bihar CM Chairs High-level Meet Over Sasaram, Nalanda Violence; Asks Cops To Be On Alert

After communal tensions continued to prevail in Bihar on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a high-level meeting with senior state authorities to review situations of violence-hit Nalanda and Sasaram. During the key meet, he directed Bihar cops to be on high alert and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased.

According to reports, one person was killed during clashes between two groups in Nalanda's Bihar Sharif on Saturday. The victim, who has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, lost his life in a firing incident, police officials claimed. According to sources, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had a telephonic conversation with Mukesh's father and his brother, during which he also expressed his condolences and took stock of the situation.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chairs a high-level meeting over violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, asks police to be on the alert, announces an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of dead. pic.twitter.com/bgQ3ff64Zd — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Nitish directs cops to be on alert

During the high-level meeting on Sunday, Bihar CM directed the cops to be on alert and asked them to identify miscreants, who instigated the violence at both the places, and take strict action against those found guilty. He has also asked the police officials to keep an eye on situations in violence-hit areas to restrict further violation of law and order.

Further, the JDU leader went on to direct the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take note of situation in every district of the state by virtually communicating with police in-charge of specified areas. According to reports, he has also asked the cops to hold press conferences regularly in a bid to avoid spread of rumours.

The clashes between two groups that broke out during the procession of Ram Navami on Thursday, continued till Sunday morning. It has led the Bihar cops to arrest as many as 112 people and keep prohibitory orders in both the places (Nalanda's Bihar Sharif and Sasaram).

On April 1, a bomb blast in Sasaram's Rohtas left six people injured. According to reports, the blast occured during handling of illegal explosives. Two people in connection with the blast have been arrested. "During verification of reports of 6 persons getting injured yesterday at 9 pm, it has been found that they were self-injured during illegal explosive handling. The scene of the incident is the compound of a private house where forensic team is investigating. Two arrests have been made," Rohtas Police said on Twitter.