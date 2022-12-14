Nitish Drops A Big Hint, Could Be His Last CM Term; To Pass The Baton To Tejashwi Yadav

Dropping a huge hint, Bihar’s Chief Minister said he has no desire to become the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister and that to defeat the BJP, Tejashwi Yadav will have to take the task forward. He further said about looking forward to passing on the baton to his young deputy Yadav, leaders who attended the meeting of the legislators of the ruling Mahagathbandhan informed Republic TV.

It’s important to note, CM Kumar has thus dropped a big hint that he will step down as the Chief Minister however not before the next assembly elections in Bihar in 2025. When the new government was formed in Bihar there was talk of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwin Yadav eventually taking over the mantle of CM.

#BREAKING | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar drops big hint says, 'will pass mantle to Tejashwi; No desire to become PM or CM.' Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/nk9JTxydvb — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

‘Tejashwi Yadav to lead 2025 campaign’

The eight-time Bihar CM Nitish Kumar talking to the media on December 13 after being asked by reporters whether the 33-year-old Yadav would anchor the 2025 state poll campaign, hinted towards Yadav standing right behind him seems to be asking him for his readiness to lead and said, “I have been saying this since the beginning, he will do it all, got it?,” and added, “He has to be encouraged.”

Apart from the fact that Nitish Kumar has overtly declared Tejashwi Yadav as his political heir, he has also indicated this will be his last term as the Chief Minister.

"The Chief Minister pointed towards Tejashwi ji and said he is the leader of the future, under whose leadership the 2025 assembly polls in the state would be fought," said Mahboob Alam, the legislature party leader of the CPI(ML) Liberation which supports the government from outside.

‘Focus on 2024 polls’

A close aide of Kumar and also who holds crucial portfolios in the state cabinet Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, "The Chief Minister has been saying, for quite a while, that the future belongs to Tejashwi ji and youngsters like him. He had said so yesterday in Nalanda where I, too, was present. He said it again today."

However amid all the talk about Yadav taking over from CM Kumar, the former when approached by the media said the focus currently is on the 2024 polls, "At present, we are running the government together. And we need to concentrate on the principal challenge before us, and that is the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said Yadav.

(With agency inputs)

IMAGE: @adityatejashwi-Twitter