Nitish Kumar Arrives In Delhi For Meeting On Naxal Affected States With HM Amit Shah

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reached New Delhi on Saturday evening refuted media reports about any power tussle in the state and said he came to attend a meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah. According to Kumar, he has a scheduled meeting with the Indian Home Minister and leaders of other Naxal affected states.

News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that the meeting would be hailed under the chairmanship of Shah on September 26, Sunday. According to sources, the meeting will not focus on any ongoing political scenario of the state and will be based on the Naxal movement and some other security-related concerns.

Bihar CM in Delhi to discuss Naxal affected areas

According to ANI sources, the meeting would focus on the problems faced by people living in Naxal affected areas and discuss solutions to address those. The Bihar Chief Minister may also discuss some other upcoming issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Naxal meeting is held every year once or twice as per the need but due to COVID-19, the meeting did not occur last year," sources said. Amit Shah would attend the day-long security review meeting with the Chief Ministers of the states including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, it added. Apart from security-related concerns, Shah would also hold a separate review meeting to review the ongoing operations against Naxals in 10 Naxal-hit states.

Nitish Kumar on him being labelled 'prime ministerial material'

Recently, Kumar made headlines after he spoke about projections of him being 'prime ministerial material'. The Bihar chief minister refuted such claims and termed the projection a mere talk that had no basis. He said whatever was discussed in his party's meetings should not be termed as JD (U)'s official statement.

Kumar's remarks came after he was asked about Janata Dal (United) general secretary KC Tyagi's comment stating that Nitish Kumar is prime minister material. In the end, Kumar clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the leader of the BJP-led NDA and will be the face of the coalition for the 2024 general elections as well.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)