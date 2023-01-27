Nitish Kumar Asks Upendra Kushwaha To Quit JDU, Latter Says 'won't Leave Without Share'

Amid the simmering differences between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party colleague and parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha, the former has asked the latter to quit the Janata Dal (United).

However, Kushwaha hit back at Kumar and asserted that he will not quit the party leaving behind his share in the 'paternal property.' Notably, this comes amid speculation that the disgruntled JDU leader may join the BJP.

#BREAKING | Nitish Kumar asks aide Upendra Kushwaha to quit JD(U).

Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/mm9glau2U4 — Republic (@republic) January 27, 2023

‘Elder brothers will grab entire property of Baap-Dada’: Upendra Kushwaha

Remarking that if 'younger brothers' leave the party, 'elder brothers' will snatch the paternal property from them, Kushwaha said, "Well said, Bhai Saheb....! If the younger brothers keep leaving the house like this at the advice of the elder brothers, then all elder brothers will grab the entire property of Baap-Dada (ancestors) by throwing away the younger brothers. How can I go out (of the party) while leaving behind my share in entire properties...?" Upendra Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, another JDU leader Umesh Kushwaha slammed Upendra Kushwaha and said that he should be ashamed of himself, "Upendra Kushwaha should be ashamed of his conduct. Nitish Kumar has given him so much but he is trying to break the JD(U). He should resign from the party."

‘He left the party earlier too’: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar on Saturday responding to the speculation of Kushwaha jumping to the BJP fold said that he will discuss the matter with the latter. "Please ask Upendra Kushwaha to talk to me. He left the party earlier too, I don't know what he wants. I was not in Patna so I'm not aware of it. He is currently unwell, I'll meet him and discuss this," Nitish Kumar said during his Samadhan Yatra in Gaya.

He had previously advised the disgruntled leader to discuss his grievances by meeting him personally rather than using media as a platform. "He should understand that he returned to the party, after having parted ways, for the third time, but was treated with respect. If he has a grouse he should express the same inside the party. You do not go about airing your views in public through the media or social media,” a visibly displeased Kumar said.

Kushwaha's displeasure towards the Bihar Chief Minister became more pronounced after he rejected the possibility of appointing another Deputy Chief Minister besides Yadav, who has been virtually declared as the leader of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the future.

(With agency inputs)