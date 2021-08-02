Nitish Kumar Assures To Look Into The Mysterious Death Of Indian Student In China

Following queries regarding the death of Aman Nagsen, a 20-year-old student hailing from the state, in China, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the issue will be looked into. The CM was responding to journalists' questions who were covering his weekly public interaction programme in Patna. Earlier, it was reported that the Chinese authorities have been reluctant to hand over the body of the student who died under ‘mysterious circumstances,’ to the family.

Bihar CM assures the student death issue will be taken up 'at the appropriate level'

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has now informed that the issue surrounding the mysterious death of a 20-year-old student hailing from the state in China will be looked into. During the media interaction, the CM instructed officials to get back to him with details of the incident. The CM further assured that he would take up the issue at the appropriate level. Earlier on Sunday, BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal had made appeals to the Centre to intervene in the matter on behalf of the bereaved parents.

Tagging the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakshi Lekhi, the latter informed that the student from Bihar “studying in Tianjin University China has been found dead under unknown circumstances.” Furthermore, he elaborated that the family was given the news of the demise early morning of July 30. “No official communication has been received either from the university or from the Chinese Embassy,” Dr Jaiswal stressed, as he requested the centre to probe into the incident. The Bihar MP also shared the passport details of the deceased Indian boy.

Indian student dies under ‘mysterious circumstances’ in China

Aman Nagsen, who hails from Gaya, had left the country for China to pursue his studies in medicines at China's Tianjin University. On July 29, the Indian national was found dead and there was no clarity offered to his family by either the institution or the Chinese government regarding the events that may have led to their child’s death. His family received the news of his death, following which they made appeals to the central government to repatriate his body from the neighbouring country. The family also complained against the Chinese authorities and said that they were being reluctant to hand over the mortal remains of the student.

IMAGE: TWITTER/ PTI