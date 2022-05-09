Nitish Kumar Bats For All-party Meet On Caste Census In Bihar; 'Centre To Take Final Call'

The government of Bihar has sent its proposal for the caste-based census and the Centre will make the final decision, said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday.

Caste census is one of the oldest demands of the JD(U), an ally of the BJP and the government will seek a political consensus before taking up the exercise, he said while speaking to reporters today. Although all political parties in the state are united over the issue, Kumar said he wants to discuss with them the modalities of conducting this exercise.

"I would prefer that all parties meet and discuss the census just like other states have done. We will have more clarity after that. The Centre has a consensus on the matter but we need opinions from every community on the issue," the CM said.

"We have sent our proposal for Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribe, but the Centre will take the final decision. The Supreme Court has also passed an order in this regard and the Union government is taking a decision on those lines," he added.

Speaking on the importance of the proposed census, he said that it will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society.

"We will start it very soon. The exercise will be foolproof and once it is completed, the government will act on it accordingly. We will hold headcounts in a proper manner so that no one is missed," he said.

JDU's push for caste-based census

In August 2021, a delegation led by Nitish Kumar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded caste-wise enumeration of the population in the country during the 2021 census. Leaders of all political parties which have members in the Bihar assembly were part of the 11-member delegation.

The long-pending demand for a caste census was revived in July 2021 after the Central government informed Lok Sabha that it will not enumerate the population caste wise, except for those from the SCs and STs.

The Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding caste enumeration of the population. Both the resolutions were sent to the union ministry of home affairs and the Centre was requested to hold the enumeration during the 2021 census.