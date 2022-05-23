Nitish Kumar Calls For All-party Meet On Caste Census In Bihar; Likely To Be On May 27

In a bid to reach a consensus on the caste census in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stated that they are trying to convene an all-party meeting on May 27, further noting that a decision regarding the caste-based census will be taken after the meeting.

Speaking to reporters on the proposed all-party meeting on the caste census in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar said, "You all know that earlier Bihar assembly has passed two resolutions on caste census. This time we will have an all-party meeting where we will take a decision on it. The whole cabinet and all parties will sit and have a discussion and only after that any decision on the case based census would be taken."

"We are trying to convene an all-party meeting for a caste-based census in Bihar and after that, it will be passed by the cabinet and the caste census will be done. We have sought time for an all-party meeting on 27th May. Some parties have given consent for the date. As and when we get confirmation from everyone, we will convene the meeting," he added.

Notably, this is not the first time the JDU supremo is batting for an all-party meeting on the issue. Earlier in May, while speaking to reporters, Nitish Kumar stated that although all political parties in the state are united over the issue, he wants to discuss with them the modalities of conducting this exercise. "I would prefer that all parties meet and discuss the census just like other states have done. We will have more clarity after that. The Centre has a consensus on the matter but we need opinions from every community on the issue," the CM said on May 16.

"We have sent our proposal for Scheduled Cast and Scheduled Tribe, but the Centre will take the final decision. The Supreme Court has also passed an order in this regard and the Union government is making a decision on those lines," he added.

JDU's push for caste-based census

Earlier in August 2021, a delegation led by JDU chief Nitish Kumar called on PM Modi and demanded caste-wise enumeration of the population in the country during the 2021 census. Leaders of all political parties which have members in the Bihar assembly were part of the 11-member delegation.

The long-pending demand for a caste census was revived in July 2021 after the Central government informed Lok Sabha that it will not enumerate the population caste wise, except for those from the SCs and STs.

The Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed resolutions on February 18, 2019, and February 27, 2020, demanding caste enumeration of the population. Both the resolutions were sent to the union ministry of home affairs and the Centre was requested to hold the enumeration during the 2021 census.