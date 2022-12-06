'Nitish Kumar Cheated BJP, Couldn't Face PM So Skipped All-party Meet': Sushil Kumar Modi

After the Janata Dal-United (JDU) gave a miss to the all-party meeting in Delhi, it became a target of its former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, December 6. Taking to Twitter, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Chief Minister of the state Nitish Kumar twice 'cheated' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and therefore 'did not have the courage' to face him.

In a video uploaded on the microblogging site, the Member of Parliament said, "Because of the shame, Nitish Kumar could not attend the all-party meeting organised for India's G20 Presidency in Delhi. Nitish Kumar did not have the courage to go in front of the Prime Minister, look eye-to-eye, and initiate a conversation. Not just he, but the National President of the JDU, Lallan Singh also did not take part in the meeting. Moreover, no representative of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took part."

The meeting had in attendance BJP's JP Nadda, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, YSR Congress' Jagan Mohan Reddy, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and DMK's MK Stalin among others.

'It's okay that you cheated but...'

During the meeting, PM Modi had pointed out that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, bringing out the uniqueness of various regions of the country. Noting that a large number of visitors would be coming to India during the year-long events, PM Modi highlighted the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G-20 meetings would be organised.

With respect to that, Sushil Modi said, "Even in Bihar, in the month of March, numerous programs will be organised. The question is will they take part in the event? Will they support the event or even boycott that? This sort of politics will have grave repercussions. I would request the Chief Minister--It's okay that you cheated, that you are ashamed and are running away but if the PM calls for an all-party or a Chief Ministerial meet, then, you should most definitely take part in it."

JDU, which came to power with the BJP post the 2020 Assembly Elections in Bihar, stepped out of the National Democratic Alliance in August this year. The party then tied up with RJD, Congress, and four other parties to stake claim in the government in the state, with Nitish Kumar retaining the Chief Ministerial post and Tejashwi Yadav being sworn in as his deputy.

Image: PTI