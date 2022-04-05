Nitish Kumar Condemns Terror Attack In Pulwama, Orders Help For Injured Bihar Labourers

Anguished over the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the two victims belonged to the state's West Champaran district. The attack on migrant labourers in South Kashmir's Pulwama was the second in two days and the fourth in a fortnight. On the Monday attack in Lajoora village, those targeted were identified as Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary, both residents of Bihar. The two are hospitalised and in stable condition.

In a social media post late on Monday night, Kumar said "the injured persons belonged to West Champaran district. The Resident Commissioner of Bihar, in New Delhi, has been asked to get in touch with Jammu and Kashmir administration and ensure both got proper treatment. The migrants were shot at by terrorists in the Pulwama district."

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Central Government should take action against terrorist attacks:

"People of Bihar migrate and go to other states. If any terrorist attack happens, the central govt should take action. The situation in Kashmir is totally under the control of the central govt. Central govt should take local people into confidence," he added.

On the same day, according to officials, terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper and wounded him in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. After receiving immediate medical assistance, the person was referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar Balijee of Chotigam village in Shopian, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. He was taken to an Army hospital in Srinagar, where doctors stated his condition to be stable.

Terrorist attacks in Pulwama

In a separate incident, terrorists on Sunday evening shot at and injured two non-local persons in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "At about 7.15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons, namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh -- both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama," a police official said. He said they were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama in injured condition, wherefrom Singh was referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar.

Last week, J&K's Pulwama Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182/183 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), apprehended three terrorist associates of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on Friday. According to the officials, the arrested terrorists were providing logistics support to other terrorists in the district of Pulwama. The security forces recovered one AK rifle, three magazines, and 69 AK rounds from three terrorists.

