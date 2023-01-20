Nitish Kumar Hails SC Decision To Support Bihar Govt On Caste Survey; ‘In State Interest'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, January 20, hailed the Supreme Court’s decision for supporting the state government on the caste-based survey and said that the survey will be in everyone’s interest. The development came after the apex court refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

“The top court has given a decision in our favour, it is in everyone's interest. Caste-based census is the work of the central government, we are doing it in the state. If we will have knowledge about everything, it will be easier for people's development,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Demanding for special status for Bihar, Nitish Kumar stated, “The development work has been done in Bihar Sharif. I have always been listening to the problems of people since the time I was an MLA. We have always been demanding special status for Bihar.”

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has time and again pitched for the caste-based census in the state. In fact, accusing the central government of being non-committal towards the census, the Bihar Chief Minister stated that the state government will carry out the caste survey to know the status of different castes in the state.

‘Victory for Bihar govt’: Tejashwi Yadav on SC decision

Terming the Supreme Court’s decision on the caste-based survey in Bihar a victory for Bihar government, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the petition filed in the top court was only for publicity. Welcoming the court’s court, Yadav stated that as the apex court has said that as long as a survey is not taking place in the state, the government cannot decide on who should be given a reservation.

“The petition was only for publicity. The Supreme Court has said that as long as a survey doesn't happen, how can it be known who should be given a reservation. It's a victory for the Bihar government. We welcome this order,” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

SC on Bihar’s caste-based survey

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the pleas filed against the caste survey in Bihar. Questioning the petitioners on why they did not move the Patna High Court, the apex court bench termed the PIL as ‘Publicity Interest Litigation’. The top court’s comments came while it was hearing three petitions, including a petition filed by an NGO, on the matter.

"So this is a publicity interest litigation. How can we issue directions on how much reservation should be granted to such and such caste. Sorry, we can't issue such directions and can't entertain these petitions," the bench told the counsel for petitioners.

Image: PTI, ANI