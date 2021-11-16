Nitish Kumar Holds High Level Meeting On Rising Incidents Of Hooch Tragedies In Bihar

With the Nitish Kumar-led government facing heat in Bihar for repeated hooch tragedies in the state, the incumbent Chief Minister had called upon another high-level meeting on the liquor prohibition in the state on Tuesday. The meeting comes after the opposition in the state cornered the government on the latest tragedy in Muzaffarpur, where 32 people died after consuming spurious liquor.

Reportedly, the JDU leader, CM Nitish Kumar will be discussing ways to strengthen the norms under the blanket ban on liquor sales to prohibit people from consuming and making homemade liquor. Time and again the Bihar CM has expressed that he is against liquor and termed the liquor to be the reason behind the increased crime rate in Bihar. On Monday, while speaking to the media, he had iterated that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

CM Nitish Kumar holds meeting on rising hooch tragedies in Bihar

BJP leader Jivesh Kumar Mishra said, "We urge all the political parties to come together on this in the public interest. The crime rate has decreased in Bihar after the liquor ban and parties should rise above politics and support this for the welfare of the people."

Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said that everyone knows the opinion of the government on the liquor ban and the meeting is being held to implement the law properly in the state. ​Another Bihar Minister Janak Chamar said that whatever decision will be taken in the meeting, it will be taken keeping in mind the welfare of the people of Bihar.

Meanwhile, slamming the Janata Dal United-led Bihar government over the deteriorating law and order situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Monday said that a chief minister with 40 seats is incapable of governing the state. Earlier CM Nitish had held a meeting of the cabinet leaders on November, 06.

Bihar hooch tragedy

The recent hooch tragedy in Bihar has so far claimed the lives of 33 people in the state majorly from districts like Gopalganj, West Champaran, and Bettiah. However, officials have been denying such numbers and have claimed only 25 deaths. Meanwhile, many are undergoing treatment for the same.

Concerning the same, several officials, as well as hooch sellers, have been arrested in connection with the sale of spurious liquor.

