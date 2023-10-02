Nitish Kumar Lauds Bihar's Caste-based Census Report, Congress Demands 'national Census'

The Bihar government on Monday released the results of its caste-based survey months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to the new census aka Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana, the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) comprise of 63 per cent of the state's 13-crore population, the Scheduled Castes account for over 19 per cent. In comparison, Scheduled Tribes make up 1.68 per cent. The upper castes, or 'savarnas', form 15.52 per cent of Bihar's population.

After the release of caste survey data, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration stating that the survey not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone.

Taking it to X, formerly known as Twitter, Bihar CM posted, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!”

He informed that the proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature. It was decided with the consent of all the nine parties of the Bihar Assembly that the state government will conduct a caste-based census from its own resources. Its approval was given by the Council of Ministers on 02-06-2022. "On this basis, the state government has conducted a caste-based census from its own resources. Caste-based census not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. On this basis, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections".

CM Nitish further stated that a meeting of the same nine parties of the Bihar Assembly will be called soon in connection with the caste-based census conducted in Bihar and they will be informed about the results of the caste-based census.

Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the caste-based census of Bihar and stated it is important to know the caste statistics of India. He posted on X, "The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC + SC + ST are 84 per cent there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5 per cent of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights ".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh welcomed the results of the Caste Survey conducted by the Bihar government. He stated that the Central government should conduct a national Caste Census as soon as possible. “While welcoming the initiative and recalling similar earlier surveys in other states like Karnataka by Congress governments, the Indian National Congress reiterates its demand that the Union government conduct a national Caste Census at the earliest. The UPA-2 government had, in fact, completed this Census but its results were not published by the Modi government. Such a Census has become essential for providing a firmer foundation for social empowerment programmes and for deepening social justice".

According to the newly disclosed data, Bihar's population is a conglomerate of diverse communities:

Backward Classes (OBC): The census reports a substantial OBC population of 3,54,63,936 individuals, constituting 27.12% of Bihar's total population.

Extremely Backward Classes (EBC): EBC members are a significant portion of the state's demographics, numbering 4,70,80,514 individuals, which accounts for 36.01% of the population.

Scheduled Castes (SC): The SC community comprises 2,56,89,820 individuals, making up 19.65% of the total population.

Scheduled Tribes (ST): Bihar's tribal population, identified as Scheduled Tribes, is reported at 21,99,361 individuals, contributing 1.68% to the state's overall populace.

Unreserved Category: The Unreserved category encompasses 2,02,91,679 individuals, representing 15.52% of Bihar's population.

In total, Bihar's population, as per the caste census, stands at an impressive 13,07,25,310 individuals.