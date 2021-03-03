Nitish Kumar Launches E-bus Service In Bihar; Vehicle Scrapes Wall After Dropping CM Off

Giving a major boost to the state's public transport and environment, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched electric buses in Patna on Tuesday. Kumar flagged off a fleet of such buses at the Chief Minister's Secretariat and took a ride himself to the Vidhan Sabha, a kilometre away, for taking part in the day's proceedings.

Bihar CM flags off electric buses

"In the initial phase, we shall be having a fleet of 25 buses. Twelve have already arrived and the remaining shall be available soon. "I can assure passengers of a very comfortable ride, besides the obvious advantages of reducing dependence on petroleum fuel", he told reporters.

Notably, the Chief Minister whose enthusiasm for environmental preservation and sustainable development is well known had more than a year ago started travelling by electric car, PTI reported.

The buses which come in AC and non-AC variants would be plied, in the first leg, in cities like Patna, Rajgir and Muzaffarpur. These would be equipped with facilities like GPS and e- ticketing. Besides, amenities like mobile travel passes and prepaid cards are also being introduced for the convenience of travellers.

Answering a question if a ride on the electric bus will cost more, the Chief Minister replied in negative. The occasion was also marked by inauguration, through remote control, of modern district transport offices at Gaya, Jehanabad, Madhepura and Buxar which have been developed at a total cost of Rs 10.37 crore.

READ | TMC's Jitendra Tiwari makes another U-turn; quits TMC and joins BJP once again

READ | Centre dismisses China Cyberattack reports, assures 'India has strong firewall in place'

Kumar, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers- Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi- and a number of other cabinet colleagues, also disclosed that a plan was afoot to make use of ethanol produced at sugar mills as an additive for petrol which would further reduce the dependency on the fuel.

Meanwhile, after the commission of the buses, one of them met with an accident in Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises. The driver of the vehicle was trying to take a U-turn on the Vidhan Sabha roundabout after deboarding some of the ministers and MLAs. No one was injured.

इलेक्ट्रिक बस का उद्घाटन करते हुए नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि इन बसों के ड्राइवर इतने ट्रेंड हैं कि अब एक्सीडेंट में कमी आयेगी।



विधानसभा में CM को उतारने के तुरंत बाद ही बस का एक्सीडेंट हो गया। pic.twitter.com/sqXNwHcazz — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 2, 2021

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state also shared and retweeted the video of the bus accident taking a dig at the Nitish Kumar government. "In a place which is not meant for heavy motor vehicles, how can a big bus go there? Chief Minister, what is the use of such engineering?" the RJD said. It also asked what would have been the JDU's reaction if Tejashwi Yadav would have arrived in this bus.

READ | Anand Sharma refuses to back down on ISF tie-up criticism; affirms commitment to Congress

READ | Farm stir takes political turn as SKM announces campaign against BJP in poll-bound states

(With PTI inputs)