Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government Extends Internet Suspension In Nalanda Till April 4

As tension grips the violence-hit districts of Bihar, the state government has ordered to extend internet suspension in the Nalanda district of Bihar till April 4. An order has been issued by the state administration in this regard, which directs all telecom and internet service providers along with social media platforms to ensure that no objectionable message or content is transmitted, which could spread rumours and further disturb peace and harmony in the state.

It has been mentioned in the order that as per inputs received from various agencies, it is reasonably apprehended that some anti-social element in Nalanda district may still use internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumours and disaffection amongst public at large with a view to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquility.

Schools closed in Rohtas till April 4

Apart from the extension of internet services in Nalanda, the Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department of Government of Bihar has directed all the internet service providers that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the following social networking sites or application shall not be transmitted in Nalanda district from April 2 to April 4 till 9pm.

The order has been issued post a high-level meeting held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, related to the violence that took place in Nalanda and Sasaram districts and the current law and order situation in the area. Earlier in the day, the district administration had declared that all the schools in the Rohtas district will remain closed till April 4.

Notably, the violence had broken out on March 30 during the Ram Navami celebration in Nalanda and Sasaram districts of Bihar, leaving several people injured and creating a serious law and order situation in the state. Ever since the violence started, the state police is on alert mode and have made multiple arrests in the case.

The state administration and the police are continuously supervising the law and order situation in the districts and have been appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony.