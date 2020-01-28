Nitish Kumar Makes NRC Stand Clear, Gives Specific Advice Over NPR, Won't Opine On CAA

Amid the ongoing protests and Controversy over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday addressed a media briefing and stated that there is no question about implementing NRC in Bihar.

In his statement, the Bihar CM said, "We have said it earlier too, the question over National Register of Citizens (NRC) does not arise, Prime Minister has also said there have been no talks over it."

Adding to his statement, he suggested that the Central government should stick to the previous pattern of NPR that was implemented in 2011 and not make any changes in it. " As far as NPR is concerned, the process is ongoing since 2011. It was reviewed in 2015, and again it is getting reviewed in 2020. It is not necessary to know where your grandparents or parents were born. The government should stick to the 2011 pattern for NPR and not make any amendments."

'Let SC decide on whether CAA is unconstitutional or not'- Bihar CM

In his address, Nitish Kumar also spoke about states like Kerala and Punjab approaching the Supreme Court over the Citizenship Amendment act, "It is the state's decision to pass a resolution against CAA. If the matter has reached the Supreme Court, then let SC decide on whether it is constitutional or not," he said.

On Shaheen Bagh and arrest of Sharjeel Imam

While reacting to the ongoing anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, CM Kumar said, "It is a democracy, everybody has their own opinion and will. I think we should let the SC decide on CAA."

Reacting to the recent arrest of JNU student Sharjeel Imam by Delhi Police, Nitish Kumar stated that the court will decide on the accusations against the student. "Nobody should do anything that is not in the interest of the nation. The accusations & the arrest, the court will decide on the matter," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

