Nitish Kumar Loses Temper In Bihar Assembly As BJP Alleges Failure Of Liquor Prohibition

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper during the second day of the winter session in Vidhan Sabha when the opposition raised the issue of the rising death toll due to spurious liquor.

Nitish Kumar loses cool

During the proceedings of the Bihar assembly on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state government's liquor ban in wake of increasing deaths that happened due to spurious alcohol in Chapra. This ruckus came after 14 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Chapra's Saran city. BJP fiercely targeted Bihar CM and termed the incident as the complete failure of the Mahagathbandhan government in the implementation of the liquor ban. Even Congress demanded a review of the prohibition.

Following this Nitish Kumar got really agitated and went out of control and said that all of you were earlier in favour of the prohibition. What has happened now? He further aggressively pointed his finger at LoP Sinha and asked yelled at him, "Arey, Tum Bol Rahe Ho? (Oh, you are one to talk?).”

After this ruckus, BJP MLAs walked out of the assembly and staged a protest outside the house on several issues. BJP leaders lashed out at Bihar CM's disrespectful behaviour towards their LoP Sinha and stated that till the time he will not apologises they won't let the assembly function.

Bihar govt's Liquor Prohibition Bill 2022

In March 2022, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government passed a Liquor Prohibition Bill 2022 in the assembly. CM Nitish called the alcohol drinkers 'Mahapaapi' (sinners) and noted that the state government cannot be held liable for providing relief to people who die as a result of consuming toxic alcohol as they do not deserve sympathy. Despite imposing an alcohol ban, there have been multiple incidents of hooch tragedies in Bihar. He claimed that people who consume liquor are aware of its negative implications and so they, not the state government, are accountable for the outcome.

The set of rules was announced by the Bihar government under the Liquor Prohibition Bill:-