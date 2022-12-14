Last Updated:

Nitish Kumar Loses Temper In Bihar Assembly As BJP Alleges Failure Of Liquor Prohibition

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lost his temper during the 2nd day of the assembly when the opposition raised the issue of the rising death toll due to spurious liquor.

Written By
Astha Singh

Image: RepublicWorld


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper during the second day of the winter session in Vidhan Sabha when the opposition raised the issue of the rising death toll due to spurious liquor.

Nitish Kumar loses cool

During the proceedings of the Bihar assembly on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state government's liquor ban in wake of increasing deaths that happened due to spurious alcohol in Chapra. This ruckus came after 14 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Chapra's Saran city. BJP fiercely targeted Bihar CM and termed the incident as the complete failure of the Mahagathbandhan government in the implementation of the liquor ban. Even Congress demanded a review of the prohibition.

Following this Nitish Kumar got really agitated and went out of control and said that all of you were earlier in favour of the prohibition. What has happened now?  He further aggressively pointed his finger at LoP Sinha and asked yelled at him, "Arey, Tum Bol Rahe Ho? (Oh, you are one to talk?).”

READ | Bihar: Villagers try to stop CM Nitish Kumar's Cavalcade in Nalanda

After this ruckus, BJP MLAs walked out of the assembly and staged a protest outside the house on several issues. BJP leaders lashed out at Bihar CM's disrespectful behaviour towards their LoP Sinha and stated that till the time he will not apologises they won't let the assembly function.

READ | 'Nitish Kumar cheated BJP, couldn't face PM so skipped all-party meet': Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar govt's Liquor Prohibition Bill 2022

In March 2022, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government passed a Liquor Prohibition Bill 2022   in the assembly. CM Nitish called the alcohol drinkers 'Mahapaapi' (sinners) and noted that the state government cannot be held liable for providing relief to people who die as a result of consuming toxic alcohol as they do not deserve sympathy. Despite imposing an alcohol ban, there have been multiple incidents of hooch tragedies in Bihar. He claimed that people who consume liquor are aware of its negative implications and so they, not the state government, are accountable for the outcome.

READ | BJP demands Nitish Kumar's resignation after JDU's bypoll defeat; 'People want change'

The set of rules was announced by the Bihar government under the Liquor Prohibition Bill:-

  • If a person is caught the first time-consuming alcohol will be fined anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000. 
  • First-time offenders will not be jailed. However, if the first-time offender fails to pay the fine, then he/she will be jailed for 30 days. 
  • The second-time offender will not find any relief as per the law, and he/she will have to serve a jail sentence of one year.
READ | Kurhani bypoll result reflection of people's anger against Nitish Kumar: Prashant Kishor
READ | CM Nitish Kumar hands appointment letters to 454 new recruits in Bihar government
First Published:
COMMENT