Nitish Kumar: 'NRC Will Not Be Implemented In Bihar'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that the NRC will not be implemented in Bihar. After attending a programme of the Indian Road Congress in Patna, media persons asked Nitish Kumar about whether NRC will be implemented in Bihar. Nitish Kumar gave a two-word reply and moved ahead. He said that "Kahe ka NRC. Ye kabhi nahi lagu hoga. (Why NRC. It will never be implemented)." While speaking to Republic TV he said that he will speak on this issue, separately on some other day.

'NRC will not be implemented in Bihar'

Nitish Kumar had been facing continuous pressure from his party men after the JDU decided to support CAB in both houses of Parliament. After Nitish Kumar decided to support the Citizenship Amendment Bill, JDU vice president Prashant Kishore had raised an objection and reminded him of the Gandhian ideology and the ethos of secularism he believed. Prashant Kishor, while speaking to Republic TV on December 15 had said, "I have met Nitish Kumar and he has assured me that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar and he will soon have a discussion on this issue within his party."

Third important leader to oppose NRC

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in both houses of Parliament, there have been violent protests all across the country and Nitish Kumar has been facing continuous pressure from his minority MLAs and few party men not to accept the NRC. After Naveen Patnaik of BJD, Parkash Singh Badal of SAD, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU President Nitish Kumar is the third important leader who supported the CAB but has expressed his views against the NRC. Nitish Kumar had always maintained an opposite stance to the BJP as far as Article 370, Triple Talaq, construction of Ram Mandir and NRC, but his secular credentials were questioned by many parties when he supported the CAB. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has openly declared in Parliament that NRC will be implemented all across the country. Now, Nitish Kumar's announcement not to implement NRC in Bihar may turn out to be a flashpoint between BJP-JDU relationship in the run-up to the 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha elections.

