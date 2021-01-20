Nitish Kumar Summons Bihar DGP Over Investigation In IndiGo Manager's Death, Seeks Details

In a fresh development in the IndiGo Airline manager's death, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar summoned DGP SK Singhal to learn about the progress in the case. During the meeting, Singhal briefed the Bihar CM about the breakthroughs in the investigation. The DGP informed the he was asked to expeditiously crack the case and ensure the accused were behind bars.

On Tuesday while speaking to the media, DGP Singhal said that they have investigated certain points in the case. The murder case has brought the government under oppositions heavy fire and questions are being raised over the law and order situation in the state.

RJD's Tejashwi Slams CM Nitish Kumar Over Indigo Manager's Murder

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar over the shocking murder in the state, calling the JDU Chief the 'maharaja of jungle raj.' Yadav jibed that Nitish was a 'tired' CM incapable of handling the state alleging that Bihar had gone to the 'wrong hands'.

Angry CM Nitish Breaks Silence On IndiGo Manager's Murder

In his first response after the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his calm and asked the reporters about their allegiance. Nitish Kumar assured that the Police Department will catch the culprit soon, however, he accused the reporters of "demoralising the morale of the Police force." Comparing the present situation of Bihar to that of 2005, a visibly angry Nitish yelled, "Tell me who do you support, why are you forgetting the situation of Bihar before 2005?"

IndiGo's airport manager killed in Patna

In a shocking incident, IndiGo's airport manager in Patna Rupesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening. The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager". The airport manager identified as Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on January 12. The Bihar government has formed a 5-member SIT to probe into the murder case. The incident took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, which is a high-security zone and includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

