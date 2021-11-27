Nitish Kumar Takes Anti-liquor Oath In Patna Amid Recent Hooch-related Deaths

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with other state officials, at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, took an oath on November 26, to abstain from alcohol consumption for the rest of their life, pledging that the state's liquor prohibition law will be enforced more effectively in the future. The CM urged people to help with the project since alcohol is detrimental for health and society. Media agency ANI posted a video of the event on Twitter with the caption, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his cabinet and others present at Gyan Bhawan in Patna today took a pledge that they would neither consume liquor nor take part in any activity related to it."

The CM said, "Liquor consumption is not just bad but also dangerous. The recent hooch-related deaths in the state must be highlighted to spread this message to people."

He also stated that the increase in the number of tourists over the last few years demonstrates that the prohibition was not a burden to people visiting Bihar. During the programme, Kumar pledged to abstain from all alcohol-related behaviours. His cabinet members and other political officials did the same. Several government officials, students from various schools and colleges, and Bihar Vidhan Sabha secretariat personnel joined CM Kumar in taking the oath. During the day, the Janta Dal United supremo flagged off a chariot to raise public awareness about the dangers of drinking liquor.

In the video, he can be heard, saying, "I, Nitish Kumar, today on November 26, 2011, at the premise of Gyan Bhawan, with complete probity taking oath that I will not consume liquor for the whole life. Whether I be on duty or not, I will not indulge in liquor-involving activities even in daily life.”

Number of crimes and accidents decreased after liquor ban: CM Nitish

The Nitish Kumar led government banned alcohol use in 2016. Kumar went on to say that since the legislation was implemented in 2016, the number of crimes and accidents has decreased across the state. The CM also recognised 31 officials, including police officers, for their efforts in enforcing the order. All law enforcement authorities must ensure that the ban is properly enforced across the state, he said, adding that all violators, including government employees, will face harsh penalties, according to several media reports. Patna police recently raided many hotels and wedding halls in the state capital, arresting several people on suspicion of consuming and distributing alcohol.

