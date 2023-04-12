Nitish Kumar To Meet Mallikarjun Kharge In Bid To Strengthen Oppn Unity For 2024 Polls

Taking forward the efforts to unite the Opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday for a three-day visit, is expected to hold a spree of meetings with Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meet was planned after the Bihar Chief Minister received a call from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pressing for Opposition unity. Notably, Nitish has been looking forward to playing the bridge between the Congress and other parties to carve a stronger and united Opposition to take on the current BJP-led central government.

Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in New Delhi

On Tuesday evening, the JD(U) chief met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. In the meeting, according to sources, they discussed the current political situation amid efforts to strengthen the Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The meeting between the two Bihar politics stalwarts came on a day when Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

On Nitish Kumar's visit to Delhi, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said, “Kumar's dream to become the prime minister would never be fulfilled as the people of the country believe in PM Narendra Modi and his leadership. There is no unity among the opposition leaders at all."

However, earlier Kumar had stated several times that he does not have any ambition to become the Prime Minister. Kumar had gone to Delhi in September 2022 when he met Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, D Raja, Sitaram Yechuri, and Akhilesh Yadav.

In February, while speaking at the 11th general convention of the CPI(ML-L) which has extended outside support to the Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government, Kumar said, "A united front would be able to reduce the BJP to less than 100 seats."