Nitish Kumar's Boat Collides With Pillar During Chhath Ghat Inspection; JDU Leader Safe

A boat carrying Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday collided with an under-construction pillar of the JP Setu bridge during the inspection of Chhath Ghat situated on the banks of river Ganga in Patna.

The incident occurred when the CM was personally present at the bank of the Ganga river to ensure security arrangements and proper cleanliness for the devotees. All aboard the boat including the Chief Minister are safe.

Patna | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's boat collided with a pillar of JP Setu during the inspection of Chhath Ghat situated on the bank of river Ganga today. All onboard the boat including the CM are safe. pic.twitter.com/ga8vusRtjH — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves the offering of "arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis living in Delhi.

Ahead of Diwali-Chhath, Bihar govt demands more flights on Darbhanga-Delhi route

Keeping in mind the heavy rush expected during Diwali-Chhath festivities, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar last week said more flights were needed on the Darbhanga-Delhi route. Bihar CM's key aide and state minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that he had communicated the same to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Darbhanga has been the "most successful" among the airports set up under the UDAAN Scheme. But the person flying from the city to the national capital has to pay the same amount as someone who is flying from Delhi to Dubai, Jha said.

"This has been because SpiceJet, which has a monopoly on the route, cannot meet the demands. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has grounded 50 per cent of its fleet," the minister said.

"I have pleaded with Scindia that people must not be made to suffer on this account, especially during the upcoming festive season when heavy footfall is expected. Either SpiceJet should fly more planes or other carriers be permitted on the route," Jha added.

(With PTI inputs)