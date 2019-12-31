CM Nitish's Close Confidant Snubs Prashant Kishor- 'none Allowed To Speak On Seat-sharing'

After the war of words between Prashant Kishor and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi escalated over Kishor's demand for larger seat share for Janata Dal-United (JDU) in the 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha elections, JDU MP and Nitish Kumar's closest confidante RCP Singh has snubbed Prashant Kishor, saying no one is authorised to speak on seat-sharing except the top party leadership.

RCP Singh, who doesn't get along well with Prashant Kishor, made this statement even after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that "All is well within NDA". Continuing his attack on Prashant Kishor, RCP Singh said,

"Seat sharing will be done amicably between the top leadership of both the BJP and JDU. Seat sharing is not done before the media. Some people have the habit of making unnecessary statements. It is clear that NDA will contest Bihar Vidhan sabha elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. We will do seat sharing at the correct time." He continued, "We have not authorized anyone to speak on this and I request party leaders to leave this issue to the top leadership and not create any confusion. We will settle the seat-sharing issue very smoothly. The party leaders should work towards strengthening the party at ground level so that NDA performs better than 2019 and 2010 elections ."

Prashant Kishor's resignation

A couple of weeks back, Prashant Kishor made a scathing attack at Nitish Kumar in a tweet, where he targetted the CM for JDU's support to Citizenship Amendment Act in the Parliament. RCP Singh had then questioned Kishor's credentials within JDU and further said that Kishor is not even a party office-bearer and is free to leave the party.

Since it is believed that RCP Singh was backed by Nitish Kumar, Prakash Kishor in his meeting with Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation from JDU, which was turned down by the Bihar Chief Minister.

However, senior leaders of JDU and BJP feel that Prashant Kishor's formula of 1:1.3 for seat sharing between BJP and JDU is certainly backed by Nitish Kumar. JDU which had contested 141 seats in 2010 assembly polls, wants to go back to the same formula, but the BJP feels that after Nitish Kumar parted ways with BJP in 2013, he was relegated to merely 2 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar, in order to secure a better position after the Vidhan Sabha election results, wants to contest 25-30 seats more than the BJP. But the question remains over whether the BJP will take the risk of parting ways with Nitish Kumar, as the party lost power in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

