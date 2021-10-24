Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that the process to authorise new battalions for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China is in its final stage. Rai informed that the government has decided to provide transport and logistic support to all security forces.

Discoursing at the 60th Raising Day event of the mountain-warfare-trained ITBP, the MoS (Home Affairs) Rai said that the government had in 2020 sanctioned 47 new border posts and a dozen staging camps (operational base for troops undertaking border patrol) to the force.

"Deliberations for providing new manpower and battalions for the ITBP are in the last stages," Rai stated.

60th ITBP Raising Day Parade was held at 39th Battalion ITBP, Greater Noida today. Sh Nityanand Rai, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India took the salute.

60th ITBP Raising Day Parade was held at 39th Battalion ITBP, Greater Noida today. Sh Nityanand Rai, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India took the salute.

ITBP expected to get sanction for 7 new battalions: Officials

ITBP officials said that the force is expected to get the consent of seven new battalions constituting about 8,000 personnel for its new border posts that will mainly come up in the Arunachal Pradesh sector of the LAC on India's Eastern Command.

The proposal for sanctioning new ITBP battalions and a sector headquarter in the northeast has been under the consideration of the Home Ministry for over two years now. But with the last year's sanction of the new border outposts and staging camps, the proposal is expected to receive approval soon, they said. Notably, each ITBP battalion holds a manpower of 1,000 personnel.

Rai praises ITBP for 'befitting reply' to opponents during Ladakh clash

MoS Rai hailed the ITBP on the Rising Day event for their bravery and for giving a "befitting reply" to their opponents during the clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh during May-June 2020.

The Union Minister meanwhile decorated 20 ITBP officers and personnel by pinning police medals for gallantry on their uniform for exhibiting bravery and courage during the clashes. The decorations were announced by the Government of India on Independence Day eve.

Trophies on ITBP Raising Day -2021



13th Battalion - Best Green Battalion Trophy

45th Battalion - Best ANO Battalion Trophy

56th Battalion - Best Non Border Battalion Trophy

48th Battalion - Best Border Battalion Trophy & DG's Banner

MoS Rai lauds ITBP gallantry, says the force is "second to none"

Rai said that 'Operation Snow Leopard' conducted by the ITBP in the Himalayan ranges gave a "big message that India will never compromise on its sovereignty and security". He lauded the ITBP and said, "The force proved it was "second to none" when it came to guarding the country. It is a matter of pride that the ITBP won these many medals in one instance for the first time in its history."

The Union Minister said that India's security forces have got "independence to operate and decide" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the Narendra Modi-led government has been working to fill all the gaps along India's international borders and that it is trying to enhance the capabilities of the security forces while equipping them with world-class weapons and technology.

ITBP Director General Sanjay Arora lauded his troops for their courageous efforts during the clashes with the Chinese Army last year in the Ladakh area.

Meanwhile, ITBP battalions from across the country commemorated their 60th Rising Day with all zeal and enthusiasm.

ITBP Academy, Mussoorie celebrated the 60th Raising day of the Force. Sh Ajay Pal Singh, DIG conveyed best wishes to the personnel and families.

CTC ITBP Alwar organised a ITBP Raising Day week culminating today, with a parade and other programs- Martyrs memorial service in their native places, cultural program, games, plantation- Ustaad & Martyr bagicha, blood donation camp, sweet distribution to labours & Bada khana.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@ITBP_official, PTI