Tamil Nadu's Covid Cases Triple In 3 Days To 234 As 110 Nizamuddin Attendees Test Positive

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, a total of 110 people who had attended the Tabligh Jamaat religious event in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi have been tested positive in Tamil Nadu. According to the TN Government, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 234 on Wednesday, almost triple what it had been two days earlier. While six people have been reportedly recovered, one death has been reported in the state due to Coronavirus.

About the Nizamuddin Case

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. In an alleged audiotape of the Markaz accessed by Republic, a preacher is telling people that the Coronavirus is a conspiracy to disrupt their way of life, going on to make statements against science and general guidelines of public health at a time like this.

The Coronavirus crisis

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases. While 41 deaths have been reported overall, 144 people have been reportedly cured/discharged/migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

