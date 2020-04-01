Nizamuddin Dargah Criticises Tablighi Jamaat For Congregation Despite Govt's Orders

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah launched a scathing attack on Tablighi Jamaat organisers and accused them of not fulfilling their duty towards the people. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Syed Sajid Nizami, a senior member of the Dargah committee said that the Jamaat flouted the guidelines and gathered people in Delhi. The Dargah committee member added that people's lives were put at risk despite clear instructions from the government to avoid any such gathering.

The Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi has sparked huge concerns across the country. Many of the attendees of their annual event have been found to be infected with the Coronavirus. Thousands of people had attended the gathering at the Nizamuddin Basti in Delhi. What has caused consternation among people is the rising number of Coronavirus cases among those who attended the event in Delhi and now are potentially a threat to the lives of other people across the country. The event has attracted sharp criticism from the Nizamuddin Dargah Committee which described the action as ''anti-humanity''.

'I don't know why they did not follow it'

Syed Sajid Nizami, a member of the Dargah committee said that the Jamaat behaved irresponsibly.

''We had the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal making clear announcements. He had asked not to gather 50 people at a place. He had also advised against any political or religious gathering. We at Dargah followed it because at the end of the day the announcements are for us..for people. I don't know why they (Jamaat) did not follow it," said Mr Nizami.

He added that the local people were concerned about the event as the news of the virus had been coming from various countries. ''The event is not new and they have gathered almost for the whole year. They have people coming from different countries to take part here. We were reading about what was happening in different parts of the world and how we should be careful about it. Some local people, I think, tried to speak to the organisers as well. I don't know what exactly happened but they did the gathering. This is not how one should act,'' said the senior committee member.

Mr Nizami, who lives a few metres away from the Dargah said that it was time for all the people to speak in one voice and stand united. He said that the only way to deal with the virus was to act as the government advises as not even the richest nations in the world have any solution to it.

''We appeal the people to follow what our Prime Minister has said. We are Sufi people and we believe in harmony and love. They gathered people despite warnings from the administration and people kept coming. This is totally wrong and irresponsible'', added Mr Nizami.

