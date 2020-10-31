NMC Issues Notification On Minimum Requirements For Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations

Moving ahead towards affordable medical education, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday notified the Minimum Requirements for Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations (2020). The notification which was issued today, replaces the 'Minimum Standard Requirements for Medical Colleges, 1999 of the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI).

The new regulation will be applicable to all new medical colleges proposing to be established and to the established medical colleges proposing to increase their annual MBBS intake from the academic year 2021-22, Ministry said.

During the transitory period, the established medical colleges will be governed by the relevant regulations existing prior to the current notification.

Optimization and flexibility with a new regulation

The new standards have been defined keeping the functional requirements of the institution allowing optimization and flexibility in utilizing available resources, and harnessing modern educational technology tools to facilitate moving towards quality education, even when resources are relatively scarce.

The new Regulation has deleted the quantum of land required for setting up a medical college and its affiliated teaching hospitals. It defines the minimum requirements of space for all student-centric areas in the institution and the functional areas required. Under the new Regulation, a well-equipped 'Skills Laboratory' for training students is essential now.

The new regulation requires the availability of a fully functional 300-bed multi-speciality hospital for at least 2 years at the time of application for establishing a new medical college.

