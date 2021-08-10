Terming it 'illegal', the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday directed medical colleges to pay stipends and not withhold documents of MD and MS students after availing their services even after their term got over. According to NMC, it is illegal for medical colleges to not pay stipends and withhold documents of medical students after availing of their services. The commission has also said that successful MD/MS and DM/M candidates should be addressed as senior residents and assistant professors respectively wherever the exams have been held and results declared.

In an advisory, it said wherever the examinations are not yet over, the postgraduate students should be paid the stipend till their services are availed.

"Unfortunately, we have received many complaints from students that many institutes are refusing to pay the stipend after their term is over and are also not relieving them. They are holding their documents. This is illegal. Hence this advisory is being issued," NMC said.

NMC allegations against colleges

The commission has alleged that the colleges are withholding documents of the students. The advisory stated that students are already under a lot of stress and pressure as COVID-19 has disrupted the examination schedules of medical education in the country for the last one-and-a-half year. In view of these impediments, an advisory was issued by the NMC earlier facilitating the institutes to use the services of MD/MS students who had finished their term of three years, till the arrival of a fresh batch of students and it was also mentioned that they should be paid stipend and hostel facilities should be continued.

NEET exams postponed

The NEET examination was postponed, delaying the arrival of a fresh batch of post-graduate students. Many universities could not hold the examination for final year post-graduate students pertaining to COVID-19. Earlier this year, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021 was postponed a number of times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, a lead over NEET 2021 latest news was finally granted as both the National Testing Agency and the Central Government had announced to take a decision on the revised exam dates for the undergraduate course soon. However, taking cognizance of the prevailing COVID 19 situation, students had requested the government to postpone NEET 2021 exam until October at least.

